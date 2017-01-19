Chris Timbs promoted to Associate

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 10:44

Berry Simons has promoted solicitor Chris Timbs to be an Associate of the firm from 1 January. An Otago graduate, Chris joined Berry Simons in June 2016 following a four year stint in the Environmental law team at a South Island law firm.

Chris has been working on issues such as the Thames-Coromandel District Council Proposed District Plan appeals, Local Alcohol Policy throughout New Zealand, and a raft of other ongoing advice and case-related work.

Partner Simon Berry says it became quickly evident that Chris possessed the technical skills and experience to become an Associate.

"We are delighted that Chris has become an Associate of the firm. He fits in seamlessly and has been doing great work for all three partners. We are very proud of him."

Partner Andrew Braggins says Chris is a strategic thinker with a sharp intellect. "I have been working closely with Chris in relation to Local Alcohol Policy. He is an astute legal thinker and a skillful writer."

Chris’ appointment as an Associate means that Berry Simons now comprises three Partners, three Senior Associates, two Associates and two Solicitors. Simon Berry says the boutique law firm has the right mix of talent and experience to compete with Environmental law teams in the larger firms.

"Our structure and resourcing are pretty much spot on in terms of our boutique model. We know that our team is more than a match for any environmental law team in the country in terms of experience and talent.

"It makes us an effective and viable alternative to the national firms."