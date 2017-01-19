Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Reserve Bank Bulletin takes a closer look at forecasting model

Thursday, 19 January, 2017

The Reserve Bank has released a Bulletin article examining the core macro-economic model it uses to support the monetary policy decision making process.

The New Zealand Structural Inflation Model (NZSIM) provides the central organising framework for the Reserve Bank’s forecasting and economic analysis. It is a structural model that provides a platform for evaluating the growth and inflation effects of various economic scenarios, including potential policy responses.

The Bulletin article provides a brief review of the Bank’s recent forecasting models, the philosophy underpinning the design of NZSIM and explains how the model is used in the Reserve Bank’s forecasting process.

More information

Read the Bulletin article: http://www.rbnz.govt.nz/research-and-publications/reserve-bank-bulletin/2017/rbb2017-80-01

Listen to the Behind the Bulletin interview: https://soundcloud.com/te-putea-matua

See a simplified and stylised depiction of the Reserve Bank’s economic model: http://www.rbnz.govt.nz/education/at-a-glance-series/the-rbnzs-economic-model

