Four weeks left to lodge Kaikoura Earthquake claims

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:00

Late last year private insurers and the Earthquake Commission (EQC) reached an agreement that will see insurers, including IAG, lodge, assess and settle personal home and contents claims, regardless of whether they are under or over EQC’s cap.

Homeowners have 90 days to lodge claims, making the deadline for the Kaikoura event 14 February 2017, or just under four weeks from today.

What does this mean for IAG customers?

IAG is New Zealand’s leading general insurer, providing cover for close to 500,000 homes in the areas affected across its family of brands - AMI, Lantern, Lumley, NZI, State and our bank partners, ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Cooperative Bank. To date IAG has had around 3,600 claims lodged directly, however, we expect this number to grow to approximately 18,000.

Any claims already lodged with EQC will be passed onto IAG by EQC so there is no need for customers to lodge a separate claim with us directly.

How is IAG approaching the recovery?

We have begun assessments, starting with the most affected properties first - red and yellow stickered properties, homes that are uninhabitable or commercial buildings that are unusable.

If homeowners are concerned about the safety of their home or commercial building, or have other factors they believe we should be aware of - health issues etc - they should advise us of their situation immediately.

We have established five Hubs, in Kaikoura, Blenheim, Hanmer Springs, Wellington and Christchurch to enable us to best respond to the scale of this event. The Hubs will contact all customers with a claim lodged to organise assessments. This contact will occur over the first few months of 2017.

How many people will work on the response?

We have set up seven teams of dedicated earthquake claims managers based in Christchurch. They are experienced in earthquake response, and are supported by teams of loss adjusters, engineers and assessors. It is expected that more than 100 extra people will be employed bringing total numbers focusing solely on earthquake claims settlements up to around 150.

KAIKOURA EARTHQUAKE UPDATE:

Why has the approach to settling claims changed?

EQC and insurers want to provide a streamlined claims experience for people affected by the Kaikoura earthquakes. This will deliver efficiencies for everyone by reducing double handling through less assessments and handovers between organisations, which will speed up settlements. IAG will act as EQC’s agent to settle claims in accordance with the EQC Act. All insurers will use the same set of guidelines provided by EQC.

Will IAG manage repairs?

In the majority of cases, we will assess the damage to home and contents and cash settle the loss. In some circumstances, for example, for vulnerable customers, we may offer a managed repair option.

What does a cash settlement cover?

The settlement is based on a detailed scope of works and a cash value that allows all of that work to be completed, up to the sum insured. If a claim is under cap the cash settlement will comply with the provisions of the EQC Act.

EQC excesses apply and will be deducted from settlement payments. If a claim is overcap an additional excess may apply.

-EQC will continue to manage the settlement of land claims, and the claims for any properties with a claim from a previous event still open.