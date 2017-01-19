North Island wool auction eases

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:43

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s CEO Mr John Dawson reports that the North Island wool auction saw a continuing softening for average to poor style wools, with good colour and better prepared wools faring better.

Of the 9230 bales on offer 85 percent sold.

The weighted currency indicator was 0.81 percent stronger, adding to the easing local market conditions.

Mr Dawson advises that restricted client activity coupled with the Chinese New Year vacation period is limiting the market presently.

Compared to 12th January North Island auction;

Fine Crossbred full fleece were firm for good style and 4 to 7 percent cheaper for poorer styles. Fine early shorn and second shear were 1 to 5 percent easier.

Good colour coarse crossbred fleece were 1.5 percent dearer with average to poor styles firm to 3 percent cheaper. Coarse shears were generally 3 percent cheaper.

Short first lambs were 2 to 3 percent cheaper.

Long oddments eased 2 to 3 percent with short oddments ranging from 2.5 to 15 percent cheaper as volumes increase and style declines.

Limited activity with Australasia, China and India principals, supported by Western Europe, Middle East and the United Kingdom.

Next sale on 26th January comprises 9600 bales from the South Island and 8850 bales from the North Island