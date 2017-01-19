The Warehouse to help fill EV charging station gap in NZ

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:50

The Warehouse is set to install and manage Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations outside 20 of its stores across New Zealand.

Locations are yet to be determined but priority will be given to areas where there is the greatest impact.

The initiative is being funded jointly by the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund and The Warehouse, which already has an EV charging station at its Auckland Store Support Office and a third party-managed station outside its Albany store.

The Warehouse Group CEO Nick Grayston said The Warehouse Group is very committed to growing the number of electric vehicles on New Zealand roads.

"By matching the funding from the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable fund, we will be able to provide an additional 20 charging stations to encourage more people to use EVs throughout the entire country. It will ensure that more distance can be covered by people who are already using electric vehicles as well as for those people who are considering them in the coming years.

Earlier this year The Warehouse Group was one of several NZ businesses that committed to having 30% of The Warehouse Group’s road vehicle fleet being electric by the end of 2019.

"Electric vehicle fleets and charging stations go hand in hand and we are proud to be playing a part in supporting New Zealand’s ongoing sustainability focus," said Mr Grayston.

The Low Emissions Vehicle Contestable Fund was set up last year by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) to support its EV plan with a target of 64,000 electric vehicles by 2021.

The Warehouse Group expects the stations will be built in the coming 18 months.