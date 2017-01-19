New World and PAK’nSAVE to trial electric delivery vans

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 15:43

Minister of Energy and Resources Judith Collins announces New World and PAK’nSAVE electric delivery van trial

The Honourable Judith Collins has today announced that the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) will be providing funding to support Foodstuffs trial of electric delivery vans across its New World and PAK’nSAVE supermarkets in 2017.

"This is the first time a commercial electric vehicle fleet of this size has been trialled in New Zealand," says Chris Quin, CEO, Foodstuffs North Island Ltd. "The funding will go towards the implementation of 28 zero emission electric delivery vans at New World and PAK’nSAVE stores across the North and South Island."

According to Quin when the project was put to the business initial interest from stores was incredibly positive. "Our owners recognise and support Foodstuffs’ commitment to be more sustainable and at the leading edge of new technology. Our business practices are continually evolving to be more sustainable, this is demonstrated through our work on recyclable packaging, food donation, natural refrigeration systems and energy efficiency and ensures the business will be well placed over the coming years."

Quin adds, "It fits in perfectly with Foodstuffs drive to reduce environmental impacts and support brand NZ. Electric vehicles offer the potential to both reduce the business’ dependence on imported fuels whilst at the same time reducing road based transport emissions by 100%."

"Add to this the fact the electricity powering the vehicles is 100% locally generated and over 80% renewably generated through hydro, wind and geothermal sources - meaning we are investing in both New Zealand‘s economy and its environment."

The Nissan e-NV 200 delivery vans will be imported over the next year from Europe where they are manufactured. Once charged they are capable of travelling up to 150 kilometres at a time without generating either noise or emissions.

Foodstuffs is in discussion with EECA about the potential installation of separate public electric vehicle charging points at key New World and PAK’nSAVE store locations throughout the country.

"The idea is that the provision of easily accessible charging facilities will encourage the public to gradually transition away from petrol and diesel cars to sustainable electric vehicles. You will be able to charge your car whilst grabbing your groceries," says Quin.