Gilmours putting some wind in Team NZ sails

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 16:49

Gilmours has swung in behind the team at Emirates Team New Zealand as an Official Supplier to the Challenge as they set their sights on bringing the America’s Cup home in 2017. The team has long inspired Kiwis from all walks of life as they take on the best the world has to offer - and this year should prove no exception.

"We are honoured to be behind the team as they take on the best of the best in Bermuda later this year," says Chris Quin, CEO Foodstuffs North Island. "Emirates Team New Zealand exhibits all the key characteristics of Kiwis who find inventive and creative ways of doing things on a budget. That’s a lot like the thousands of small businesses who come to Gilmours to stock their shelves with great value products to offer their customers exciting options in-store and in cafés and restaurants."

Gilmours will be keeping the team supplied with groceries both in New Zealand as they prepare for the regatta and in Bermuda. "Our biggest challenge will be figuring out how much and what we can cram into a container for the team as they head off to Bermuda," says Aaron Kedzlie, Owner-operator Gilmours Mt Roskill. "As you can imagine it is pretty costly keeping the team fed and watered in one of the most glamorous locations on Earth, so we’re going to help Emirates Team New Zealand fill a container with key great value high-energy supplies to give them the best chance of success."

Both the shore-based and sailing teams are happy to have Gilmours support. Tom Waterhouse, Manager Official Suppliers says, "We’ve always been a team to save as much as we can on essentials with the help of organisations like Gilmours so that we can invest as much as we can in the boat and the team - that’s what makes us go faster. We have some amazing people on board and behind us and we’re looking forward to success in Bermuda in 2017."