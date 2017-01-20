Chch and Canterbury economic indicators continue to show strength

|
The strength of Christchurch and Canterbury’s underlying (or non-rebuild) sectors will increasingly drive the economy throughout 2017, as the rebuild component, while still significant, is no longer in expansion mode says Canterbury Development Corporation (CDC) in a report released today.
The December Economic Snapshot contains key indicators for Christchurch and Canterbury. Insights include:
- The world commodity price index has seen some appreciation over the month, with dairy prices in particular continuing their recovery.
- Total guest nights in Christchurch city have increased by 2.6 percent compared to the same period in 2015.
- The labour market continues to be strong, albeit a small decrease in jobs advertised online over the month, and a small increase seen in earnings.
- The manufacturing and services sectors continue with their strong performance with both indices continuing in expansion mode. This trend has continued for several years now.
