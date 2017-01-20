Directors appointed to Te Putea Whakatupu Trust

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 12:21

Te Ohu Kaimoana (the Māori Fisheries Trust) said today that it has appointed three new directors to the board of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trustee Limited, the corporate trustee of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

The directors are Mr Willie Jackson, Mr Norm Dewes and Mr Willie Te Aho. The new directors will replace interim directors who were appointed by the High Court in July 2016.

In making the announcement, the Chairman of Te Ohu Kaimoana, Jamie Tuuta, said the new directors have skills and experience in governance roles, understand the requirements of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust and are able to represent the interests of urban Māori.

"The Trust has been through a period of considerable uncertainty in recent months and this has constrained its ability to meet its legislative objectives. The new directors have articulated their vision in how they see the Trust operating in the future, and Te Ohu Kaimoana considers they have the right skills for the job of growing Māori participation in the workforce and the education system," Mr Tuuta said.

Willie Jackson is a well-known radio personality who has promoted the interests of urban Māori for many years. He is the Chairman of the National Urban Māori Authority, the Chief Executive of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority, Chairman of the Māori Radio Network and has extensive urban Māori connections. He has a strategic approach in his thinking and a proponent of the Pūtea Whakatupu kaupapa. Willie is well known for supporting both iwi Māori and urban Māori and has a good working relationship with other urban Māori organisations around the country.

Norm Dewes has extensive experience nationally in urban Māori organisations and in trade training programmes. He is the Chairman of Te Rūnanga o Ngā Maata Waka, the Christchurch-based urban Māori authority, an executive on Te Waipounamu Māori Wardens and serves on the Ngā Hau e Wha National Marae committee. He maintains relationships across the country with urban Māori and iwi organisations and promotes increasing the numbers of Māori in managerial and entrepreneurship roles. As someone who has an astute knowledge of the history, role and purpose of Te Pūtea, Norm has a genuine desire to connect and assist urban-based Māori.

Willie Te Aho is known for his extensive networks and experience within urban Māori settings. He is the Chief Executive of Indigenous Corporate Solutions Limited and the former Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Turanganui a Kiwa. He worked at Waipareira Trust in Auckland, reshaping their healthcare centre and was involved in reshaping social services at Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa in Hamilton. Willie also worked with Norm Dewes at Ngā Hau e Wha urban marae in Ōtautahi.

Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust was established in 2004 under the Māori Fisheries Act to administer a $20 million fund to promote education, training and research in fisheries, fishing and fisheries-related activities for Māori. In distributing benefits, the Trustees are to have regard for the interests of Māori who do not associate with their iwi or do not receive benefits from a Mandated Iwi Organisation under the Māori Fisheries Act.

The new directors will take up their role from February. Te Ohu Kaimoana expresses its gratitude to the outgoing interim directors appointed by the High Court - Messrs Bill Wilson QC; Roger Drummond and Graeme Mitchell.