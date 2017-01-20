Suzuki 'the driving force' behind netball in NZ

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 12:45

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to announce a three-year partnership with one of the world’s most successful automotive brands - Suzuki.

As the official vehicle supplier of Netball New Zealand and the Silver Ferns, Suzuki will become the driving force behind the country’s most popular team sport for females.

They will also have a strong presence during the ANZ Premiership - New Zealand’s new elite Netball League.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie says she is delighted to see Suzuki continue their investment in the sport during what is an exciting time for Netball in New Zealand.

"Suzuki is a strong brand that shares our enthusiasm, commitment and passion for Netball," Wyllie said.

"They have a strong association with our game, dating back to 2008, through their partnership with the Central Pulse.

"We are entering into a bold, new era for Netball in New Zealand and are excited to welcome Suzuki on the journey with us."

The partnership with Netball New Zealand sees Suzuki add to their stable of sporting partners, which also include the Vodafone Warriors (NRL) and Triathlon NZ.

"We see an alliance with New Zealand sports a great way to spread our awareness and interact with our customers," says Gary Collins, Suzuki New Zealand General Manager of Automobile. "So to form a partnership with Netball New Zealand is very exciting for Suzuki. Especially given that a high proportion of our customers are females. It’s a perfect partnership from our perspective".

Suzuki is one of the world’s most successful automotive brands, enjoying a reputation as an innovative leader in compact cars and SUVs, motorcycle, marine and 4WD technology. The Suzuki brand symbolises outstanding quality and value for its millions of customers throughout the world.