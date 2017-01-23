Oyster boosts facilities management resource

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 08:07

New Zealand property and fund manager, Oyster Group, has started 2017 strongly with two key Facilities Management appointments reflecting growth of the company’s property assets under management.

Greg Wilder has been appointed as Facilities Manager for Oyster’s Auckland ‘southern corridor’ properties. He will be based on-site and be primarily focused on the Millennium Centre business park in Greenlane.

The Millennium Centre property, encompassing a commercial hub of seven office buildings totaling 43,500sqm in net lettable area, was purchased unconditionally by Oyster last year in New Zealand’s biggest ever single office transaction. It is currently being syndicated as a wholesale investment fund with settlement on the purchase scheduled to occur on 28 February 2017.

Greg joins Oyster from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) where he was the onsite Facilities Manager for Eden Business Park, with operational responsibility for five buildings across a net lettable area of 19,069sqm. He was also the acting facilities manager for a further three buildings, comprising a diverse mix of commercial, industrial and retail assets.

In 2016, he won the FMANZ Facilities Manager of the Year award, recognising his leadership, professional management and tenant liaison skills in facilities management.

Craig Nicholson also joins Oyster as Retail Facilities Manager supporting onsite management teams across the company’s national shopping centre portfolio which includes the Dress-Smart outlet centres, Coast Plaza in Whangaparaoa, newly developed Tauranga Crossing, Morrison Square in Nelson and Meridian Mall in Dunedin.

Craig has extensive experience in facilities management. Most recently he was a Regional Property Manager for Ryman Healthcare, responsible for 12 residential retirement villages throughout New Zealand. Prior to that Craig was Property and Facilities Manager for the Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat) and previously a Facilities Manager for Urban Partners, managing a portfolio of commercial properties comprising shopping centres, restaurants and a cinema.

Oyster Group is a leading commercial property company in New Zealand and, following the settlement of the purchase of the Millennium Centre business park, will have around $NZ1.2 billion of property assets under management through a combination of public and wholesale property funds, and institutional and private investor property management mandates.