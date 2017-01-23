2017 busy year for conferences in Manawatu

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 09:28

The Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) estimates that the economic impact of the business events sector to Palmerston North City and Manawatu is now more than $86.5million per annum.

The estimate comes from MBIE figures for the 12 months ending September 2016. The measurement takes into account the number of delegates, seminars, business incentive activities, conferences, trade shows and special occasions in the region.

Central Economic Development Agency’s (CEDA) Convention Marketing Manager, Phil Hildred says the region has traditionally attracted conferences of under 200 delegates. Now, however, we’re increasingly attracting more and more conferences in the 200-500 delegate size range.

"Conferences this size are lucrative in regards to the economic impact and vibrancy they bring. They also help stimulate investment, attract new talent, and help forge national and international links with industry peers," he says.

CEDA offers a number of free services to make the process of hosting national or international conferences here, a whole lot easier. "Ultimately, we want to increase our share of the national market and grow our regional profile," says Mr Hildred.

2017 looks set to be a busy year with many conferences secured including the Museum Aotearoa Conference, the International Leptospirosis Society Conference (many of its 250 delegates are from overseas), New Zealand Grey Power Convention, New Zealand Kindergarten Association Conference and the World in Union Conference (New Zealand) in late June.

Alongside this, is NZ Agrifood Investment Week and its associated conferences including NZ Future Farms Conference, Sheep Milk New Zealand Conference, NZ Agribusiness Investment Showcase, ASB Perspective 2025, and Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Mr Hildred says 2018 is already shaping up well having attracted the Lions National Conference with 400 delegates, another national conference with 550 delegates and the NZ Kindergarten Conference.

"Our main focus is on targeting events associated with the region’s key sectors of Agribusiness, Food Science, Education, Health, Veterinary and Logistics.

"More than ever, delegates are wanting activities alongside the conferences where they can learn and observe. So, by focusing on our regional strengths, we can offer conference goers a richer experience including tours of facilities, factories and farms."

Mr Hildred says feedback from delegates and conference organisers also highlight our strengths - comments include:

A great central location

Good flight connections

Affordable venues and accommodation

Strong industry sectors

An easy, compact city to get around.

"The introduction of Jetstar flights to Auckland and Air New Zealand’s new 50 seater Q300s will only improve the experience for visitors," he says.