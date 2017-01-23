Momentum Life insurance announces partnership with Heart Kids

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 09:47

Momentum Life will partner with Heart Kids, supporting thousands of children and families of children, living with heart conditions.

Momentum Life, a New Zealand life insurance company, announced today its partnership with Heart Kids, the only charity in New Zealand dedicated to providing lifelong care and support to children and families living with Childhood Heart Defects (CHD). A portion of all Momentum Life’s first year premiums will be donated to Heart Kids to help fund the valuable programs and services they provide across the country.

"With such a strong family focus, partnering with Heart Kids was a natural fit for us. We are proud to be able to help them continue to develop their excellent programs to support children and families throughout New Zealand who are living with childhood heart conditions. " said Momentum Life Managing Director, Russell Howden.

Heart Kids provides practical and emotional support to families impacted by CHD, such as hospital packs and travel subsidies, and their Family Support Workers conduct face-to-face home visits and provide counselling. These items are currently provided as resources allow, but Momentum Life’s contribution will help ensure that all heart kids and their families receive equal access to this support around New Zealand.

"By providing ongoing support to Heart Kids, we hope to remove some of the burden and stress placed on heart kids and their families. Providing the opportunity to connect with others at Heart Kids camps also provides children with the tools to learn how to manage their condition as they progress into adulthood" continued Howden.

Momentum Life’s donations will go towards providing equitable services across Heart Kids’ 18 affiliated branches throughout New Zealand. Each year, over 600 babies are born with Childhood Heart Defects, the most common birth abnormality in New Zealand. A CHD can also be acquired through illness such as Rheumatic Fever, Cardiomyopathy or Kawasaki Disease.

"With the demand for our services continually growing, Heart Kids are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Momentum Life" said Heart Kids Chief Executive Rob Lutter. "With 12 babies being born each week with a CHD there are an increasing number of children and families that are needing the valuable support we provide. We want to ensure we are there for each one of these families. The support we’ll receive from Momentum Life will enable Heart Kids to expand our community services to provide help for all kiwi children and their families regardless of where they live."