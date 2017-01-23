New Warbirds Over Wanaka website launched

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 10:34

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow has launched a new website today (www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com) which it’s hoped will encourage more visitors to attend the biennial event.

Event Manager, Mandy Deans, says they started planning for the new website at the end of the 2016 airshow in March last year.

"The result is a website of which we are very proud. The ability to really show off some of the amazing images we have from our airshows over the years is one of the great benefits of the new site. The images are bigger and better."

Organisers are confident the more visually impressive website will entice extra visitors, especially those from overseas who will make the decision to visit Wanaka at Warbirds time and stay on for longer exploring the rest of the local area.

This is backed up by Lake Wanaka Tourism General Manager, James Helmore. "The stunning landscape of the Wanaka region is one of our biggest selling points and that goes for Warbirds as well. There’s something special, and uniquely Wanaka, about seeing shots of aircraft like the Spitfire silhouetted against our amazing mountains or the Catalina Flying Boat landing on our lake," says James.

The new website has already had some positive feedback from overseas. US-based jet racing pilot Rick Vandam had a sneak preview of the site and says it really sells Warbirds Over Wanaka.

"I was fortunate enough to be involved with the flying display at the 2014 airshow and had a fantastic time in Wanaka. I am sure this website will help inspire other pilots to make it to at least one Wanaka airshow in their lifetime," says Rick.

Meanwhile, the new website features a number of other enhancements aimed at visitors and also to those involved with making the airshow happen. The new website has enhanced abilities for airshow organisers to keep in touch with fans through an improved newsletter mailing system.

"We are also expecting to sell more merchandise via the new site as this process has been streamlined significantly with the addition of Shopify software," says Mandy.

The next Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow will be held at Easter, 2018 which will celebrate 30 years since the very first event in 1988. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 13th, 2017.