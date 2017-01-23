The Loop Duty Free NZ appoints new head of operations

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 11:58

Elena Baker Elena Baker Elena Baker Elena Baker

Elena Baker has been appointed Head of Operations for ARI Auckland Limited, trading as The Loop Duty Free NZ. Ms Baker was one of the first team members to join the Loop Duty Free NZ when they arrived in Auckland in 2015 and brings proven leadership experience in domestic and travel retail from across New Zealand.

The Loop Duty Free is the brand that ARI Auckland trades under in the New Zealand market. ARI Auckland is a subsidiary of ARI (Aer Rianta International), the world’s biggest duty free network.