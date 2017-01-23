Auckland Chamber launches Paycheck NZ

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 12:53

Auckland Chamber launches confidential service to ensure employers meet New Zealand wage regulations.

Increasing numbers of migrants and younger workers being taken advantage of by employers; notes Auckland Chamber head Michael Barnett.

Anyone who believes they have been underpaid, had their passport confiscated or wanting to clarify their employment conditions can register confidentially on a dedicated website: www.paychecknz.co.nz.

"We will investigate the situation in complete confidence," said Mr Barnett.

He stressed that the Chamber was not being anti-employer in setting up the service. "But we don’t want the vast majority of good employers to be branded by the minority."

Through other services, the Chamber has successfully assisted many hundreds of migrants and young people who leave school without qualifications into employment. "Many are vulnerable people who can easily be taken advantage of."

There is also a small group of employers who are migrants who may not be familiar with NZ’s wage regulations; e.g. that the minimum wage is $15.25, and could make use of the service, concluded Mr Barnett.