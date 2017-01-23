Yealands Wine Group appoints new CEO

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 14:07

Yealands Wine Group (Yealands) today announced the appointment of Adrian Garforth MW to the position of Chief Executive Officer commencing immediately.

Peter Yealands, founder of the company, said that after a comprehensive international recruitment process, he was delighted to announce Adrian as the incoming CEO replacing Jason Judkins, who had led the company for the previous 9 years. "It was always going to be a challenge replacing someone of Jason’s calibre, however Adrian brings with him a wealth of international business development experience in addition to his globally recognised wine qualifications".

Adrian has previously worked with Yealands in Europe on a consultancy basis, in addition to working in global wine importation and distribution, consulting to UK restaurants and developing wine education programmes. In 1993 Adrian was admitted to the Master of Wine Institute, an accolade held by 354 people globally today. He is currently Vice Chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine, and will become Chairman in 2018.

Adrian commented "I am delighted to be working alongside Peter and his team - the scale of their achievements in their short existence is extremely impressive and their philosophy of producing world class wines sustainably is clearly gaining cut through in the market. I am looking forward to the challenge of expanding the distribution network further".

Adrian will be based in the Yealands Auckland Commercial Office, but will spend a large portion of his time internationally and across the company’s Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough wineries.