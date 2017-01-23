REANNZ bolsters executive team with new appointments

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 14:31

REANNZ Ltd, the high performance telecommunications network powering New Zealand’s research, education and innovation communities, has today announced two new senior appointments to the business.

Angela Nash, previously of Qual IT, has joined as Chief Information Officer, while former REANNZ Engagement Manager, Douglas Harré, has also been promoted internally to the newly established role of Chief Engagement Officer.

Nash brings over two decades of IT-industry experience to REANNZ, spanning from hands-on technical roles through to executive level leadership roles. Prior to her time with Qual IT, Nash worked across a wide range of sectors and technologies, including Spark (then Telecom), Datacom, and IBM. She is also a member of the Directors Institute of New Zealand.

REANNZ Chief Executive, Nicole Ferguson, says the pair’s collective knowledge and experience will stand the organisation in good stead, during what is set to be a pivotal time in its history.

"This year is going to be crucial for REANNZ, as we continue to explore, and begin to implement, pragmatic solutions to ensure the network’s ongoing sustainability, and expand our offering to our members. There’s no doubt that Angela’s sector-relevant skills, knowledge and insight will be invaluable during this critical strategic phase - and we’re delighted to have her on board.

"Over the last three years, Douglas has built an unrivalled understanding of the REANNZ community. He has continuously delivered to an extremely high standard, spearheading our engagement efforts, to ensure the network is meeting members’ needs - so this role was the natural next step," Ferguson concludes.

REANNZ is set to further expand its executive team, with new roles being announced shortly.