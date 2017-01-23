Respected leader to join the FNDC

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 14:12

Elected members of the Far North District Council have appointed a respected leader with international experience and local connections to lead the administrative side of the organisation.

The Council has appointed Shaun Clarke as its new Chief Executive after an extensive executive search process. Mr Clarke will take up the position on 3 April and replace Colin Dale who has been the Chief Executive (Acting) since January 2014.

Mr Clarke joins the Council from Canberra where he held a senior diplomatic role with the New Zealand Government as Defence Attaché to Australia and India and was the Dean of the Senior Attachés and Advisors’ Group. He has also had a long and esteemed career with the Royal New Zealand Air Force, holding a range of leadership and management positions across New Zealand and around the world. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Queensland, a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from Deakin University and he is an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Outside his career with the Defence Force, he is a director of two commercial enterprises and has served on boards for not-for-profit organisations, including Netball Central Zone. He also has strong connections to the Far North. His wife Louise and two children are Ngapuhi from the South Hokianga and he has fostered four children from Northland in the whangai tradition.

Mayor John Carter says elected members were looking for an aspirational 'head coach' who had a passion for the Far North and would continue to build the organisation. "We are excited to welcome Mr Clarke to the organisation and are confident he has the ability and skills to provide effective leadership."

Mayor Carter thanks Colin Dale for the leadership and stability he has provided over the last three years. "We were fortunate to get a local government manager of Colin’s calibre to step in at short notice. He has built a new management team and unified staff behind a new vision and values."

Mr Clarke says he and Louise have travelled widely in their Defence careers, but Northland has always been their base. "We’re excited about coming home, joining the FNDC team, serving the elected Mayor and Council and applying our experience and efforts to the people and places we care about. The Far North has great character and a very bright future that we’re chuffed to be part of."