New InterCity buses bring business class to the road

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 10:02

Two new InterCity double-decker buses are hitting the road this week, offering a new level of luxury for long-distance bus passengers.

The new 65-seater InterCity GOLD buses will travel daily between Auckland and Wellington from Thursday 26 January, with stops along the way including Hamilton, Cambridge, Tokoroa, Taupo, Bulls and Palmerston North.

Each Scania K440 vehicle has 18 GOLD seats on the upper level - large soft leather recliners with individual charge ports and power outlets.

"We’re committed to providing quality travel experiences for our passengers, and InterCity GOLD offers the highest level of comfort in long distance bus travel," says Sam Peate, InterCity Group General Manager Coachlines and Auckland Tourism.

"With personal charging facilities plus our free mobile WiFi, customers can stay connected throughout their journey."

Standard seating will also be available on both levels, with standard seats also offering USB charge ports.

InterCity launched its popular GOLD service in 2014 and has been expanding its availability ever since, with GOLD buses now available in both the North and South Islands.

The new buses have more GOLD seats available than on previous vehicles, and are the first with GOLD seats on the upper rather than lower level. Built at a cost of over $1.5m, the 15-tonne double-decker buses stand 4.3m high and 13.5m in length.

InterCity GOLD seats are available on four out of InterCity’s six daily services between Auckland and Wellington.

The premium seats are also available on services between New Plymouth and Wellington and between Picton and Christchurch, with more routes to be announced in the near future.