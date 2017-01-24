THE Expo announces partnership with Gulf Oil

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 11:16

New Zealand’s largest Transport and Heavy Equipment extravaganza, THE Expo, is revved up and ready to roll with the announcement of a partnership with Gulf Oil.

The Transport and Heavy Equipment Expo (THE Expo) is the only all-encompassing trade event of its kind in the country, offering visitors and exhibitors alike the opportunity to engage with industry representatives and view the latest technologies in the transport and heavy equipment sector.

The event is held every four years and will run from 2-4 March 2017. Held at Mystery Creek Events Centre in the Waikato, THE Expo is proudly owned by NZ National Fieldays Society. It is jointly endorsed by the Motor Industry Association, NZ Truck-Trailer Manufacturers Federation, and NZ Equipment Suppliers Association.

NZ National Fieldays Society CEO, Peter Nation, says Gulf Oil will be the event partner of THE Expo for 2017 and he is excited about what the partnership will bring to the event and its exhibitors.

"Gulf Oil is a well-recognised and reputable worldwide brand, with values that align well with our own. Our partnership with them endorses our efforts to deliver a top quality, industry-leading event," he says.

"Gulf Oil is a perfect fit for THE Expo. The company is well resourced and connected to our markets so we expect great support from them. I’m confident our industry exhibitors will enjoy the exposure opportunities Gulf Oil can provide to a large network of stores, and a new choice in a great product."

Gulf Oil is a large and growing family of companies, united under the common and famous symbol, the Gulf brand. Gulf Oil brand operations are present in over 100 countries worldwide, focusing on lubricant and fuel products and services.

Gulf Oil’s National Sales Manager in New Zealand, Sander Kriek, says the company brings an amazing heritage to THE Expo, as one of the original seven sisters of oil companies. "As part of our partnership with THE Expo, Gulf Oil will showcase its connection to the New Zealand transport and heavy equipment industry, along with its outstanding motorsport lineage in New Zealand with Bruce McLaren, Chris Amon and Denny Hulme," he says.

"This partnership is the perfect fit for Gulf Oil and the transport and heavy equipment industry. Everyone connected to the industry has a need and use for oil, and Gulf Oil brings a quality product to the market.

"Gulf Oil already has key partnerships and full Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) approvals with all major players in the transport and heavy equipment industry. It is good to support the community via THE Expo and highlight choice in the market."

THE Expo 2017 will feature exhibits and demonstrations from exhibitors across transportation, logistics, construction, forestry, agriculture, contracting, health and safety, quarry and mining, roading, and training and recruitment.

For more information and to register for tickets visit theexpo.co.nz