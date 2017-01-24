New Zealand chosen for 360 degree filming

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 11:25

New Zealand’s magnificent scenery has proven to be the perfect stage to show the world what 360-degree filming can deliver.

Tourism New Zealand and Nikon Australia have today launched a new global partnership to deliver stunning travel experiences that showcase New Zealand’s spectacular landscapes and Nikon’s KeyMission 360-degree camera.

The 360-degree content will appear across Tourism New Zealand and Nikon’s digital and social channels in key markets.

The videos focus on three areas: the pristine wilderness of Doubtful Sound, the Bay of Plenty coastline and Auckland’s thriving multicultural hub, including Waiheke Island.

Tony Saunders, Tourism New Zealand’s, General Manager, Australia, says: "It’s not surprising that New Zealand has been chosen to showcase Nikon’s new 360 degree camera. Magnificent landscapes and scenery and world class action packed activities make it a photographer’s paradise.

"We are thrilled to be the first national tourism board in the world to partner with Nikon Australia. This is one more important opportunity to demonstrate yet another unique aspect of New Zealand, adding depth and richness to what we offer. By launching this partnership now, we are also promoting autumn travel," he said.

John Young, Marketing Manager, Nikon Australia says "With the KeyMission range of cameras, photographers and travellers alike are able to capture their experiences in a way that places the viewer at the very heart of the action. It’s a new way of storytelling which delivers socially-shareable content that is more immersive than ever before."

The Nikon partnership announcement coincides with Tourism New Zealand’s launch of a photography hub, New Zealand through a lens on newzealand.com. The hub highlights some of the photographic hotspots in New Zealand and provides details of special photography tours, walks and workshops.

Andrew Fraser, Tourism New Zealand’s Director of Marketing says: "Globally, we are seeing strong growth in photography tourism and New Zealand is the perfect place to capture images of magnificent landscapes, action adventures and unique flora and fauna. "The photography hub on newzealand.com will be of interest to everyone from passionate photographers and instagrammers to visitors who are just interested in capturing that special shot during their time in New Zealand."

The KeyMission 360 is the leading camera in Nikon’s new Action range of shock/water/cold and dustproof cameras. Action-ready, tough and wearable, 360-degree video and still images can be shared seamlessly with phones and smart devices through Nikon’s SnapBridge apps to deliver interactive content when uploaded onto YouTube and Facebook. Two other cameras complete the range, the KeyMission 170, for wide 170-degree action, and the wearable KeyMission 80 for instant action shots and videos.

View the videos below. (Move your mouse over the image to get the full 360 degree experience. Videos need to be viewed in Chrome). Auckland 60 Secs:

https://youtu.be/4ezAhry9eJo

Bay of Plenty 60 Secs:

https://youtu.be/pfdYUtiVN6A

Doubtful Sound 60 secs

https://youtu.be/NTIVBtbX8Ow

Discover New Zealand like never before

www.newzealand.com/Pure360