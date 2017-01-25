Feds' quake 0800 FARMING helpline endorsed

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 10:05

Federated Farmers is delighted that the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) and other agri-stakeholders are joining forces to support its 0800 FARMING helpline as the Kaikoura earthquake recovery enters a new phase.

The helpline (0800 327 646) has been a welcome resource for farmers and rural communities during the initial response to last November’s earthquake, which affected North Canterbury and Marlborough.

Federated Farmers’ Adverse Events spokesperson Katie Milne says the recovery phase would ultimately benefit from a unified, primary sector response.

"Having MPI’s backing and knowledge from previous adverse events will only help bolster the efficiency of the 0800 line and it’s likely to speed up the recovery process for those in need.

"The 0800 helpline is the primary contact for farmers who want to request help or offer it. Our response team is experienced in dealing with farmer type enquiries and well informed on those services the government and private sector support agencies offer.

The 0800 service is supported by targeted government funding aimed at getting appropriately skilled and available workers helping on-farm as soon as possible.

"The hard work is just beginning, and there’s plenty to do. Having MPI on board along with the wider agriculture industry is a big momentum shift towards the recovery.

"Until now, those affected have endured a difficult time getting basic infrastructure restored while trying to get on with making a living. Now they’ve assessed damage to their land and property and are trying to rebuild," she said.

The helpline is open to all primary sector businesses who have been impacted by the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks.

"Whether you’re a farmer, horticulturalist or involved in fisheries our 0800 327 646 service is dedicated to handling your requests. It’s open 24/7 and we have the resources and information to direct callers to their specific needs," Ms Milne said.