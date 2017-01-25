Job advertisements up in December - MBIE Jobs Online

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 09:56

The number of online job advertisements grew by 1.1 per cent in December 2016 and by 13 per cent over the year to December, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

Job advertisements rose in six out of eight industry groups over the month. The biggest increases were in hospitality and tourism (up 1.8 per cent) and healthcare and medical (up 1.2 per cent). The only falls were in the information technology (down 2.4 per cent) and education and training (down 0.1 per cent) industries.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends acting manager Amapola Generosa says the occupation groups with the largest monthly increases were labourers (up 3.3 per cent), and machinery operators and drivers (up 2.6 per cent). Job advertisements rose in all skill levels, with strong growth in unskilled jobs (up 2.3 per cent), followed by low skilled jobs (up 2.2 per cent).

"Last year finished on a strong note. December’s results were consistent with the latest numbers in business confidence, showing strong optimism in the building, manufacturing and retail sectors," says Ms Generosa.