Coastal grazing block offers farming and fishing potential

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 09:52

A harbourfront drystock grazing farm, which has been owned by the same family for more than 125 years, has been placed on the market for sale.

The 227 hectare property, in three titles, is located on Summer Road, Matakohe and shares a 2.03 kilometre coastline with the Kaipara Harbour.

Having first settled the property in the late 1800’s the family have farmed sheep and beef cattle there ever since. In more recent years the, focus has been on finishing heavyweight Angus and Angus/Fresian cattle for the works and McDonalds market.

The farm is being marketed for sale by tender, with offers closing March 2, by Bayleys Country Property Specialist John Barnett.

He states this sale represents a rare and unique opportunity for potential purchasers to acquire a farm that offers the best of both worlds - farming, and time at the beach.

The farm itself, a proven beef producer, has been lovingly farmed over the decades with good investment into fencing and fertiliser, representative in the pasture quality and recent soil tests attained. And when the work day comes to an end it’s only a mere 20 paces off the farm to one of the property’s three sandy beaches to a dip your toes in or go for a fish.

The farms infrastructure includes a two stand woolshed, a large set of cattle yards, a hayshed, an airstrip, a reliable ("drought proof") all year round water supply and a beachfront studio cottage.

Well subdivided, to a high standard by 2-6 wire electric fencing, into 46 paddocks and linked by an extensive track network system the property also offers plenty of tractor friendly country for hay and cropping for the production orientated farmer.

The land area consists of 215 hectares of flat to undulating to easy hill grazing land, 10 hectares of native kauri, puriri and manuka bush which have been mainly fenced off, along with 2.39 hectares of radiata pines which were planted in 1994.

"There are some areas of manuka trees which may be suitable for sustaining hives and honey production, which has become a real growth industry in the region," Mr Barnett said.

"Properties within the district comprise of dairy, sheep and cattle breeding and finishing farms, along with numerous rural lifestyle blocks. This property has the ability to be farmed as a stand-alone unit, run in conjunction with another farm or as dairy support along with all the lifestyle options it offers," he said.

"For those wanting to build a family home or homes on the farm, there are numerous potential building platforms with specular coastal views situated all over the property. The biggest issue will be deciding which one of them is the best" says Mr Barnett.

"The existing cottage on the property was built, in 2002, near the original homestead - where remnants off the colonial dwelling’s chimney still remain. It contains all the creature comforts of home (a kitchen including fridge, hob cooker, instant hot water, double and single beds, a shower and flushing toilet) along with one of the best views straight out of your front windows. The cottage is powered by a petrol generator situated well away from the cottage," he said.

"The farm’s owners, Ken and Heather Whitehead, have very fond memories of the property through the years. Family picnics, setting the flounder nets, launching the boat off the beach and heading out for some snapper with their parents, their kids and now their grandkids, as well as just sitting back in their deck chairs listening to the sound of the surf rolling across the sand."

Ken Whitehead says: "There have been some massive snapper caught in the family dinghy just off the beach…along with a few tall tales of the big one that got away and is still out there waiting to be hooked by the next generation of owners."