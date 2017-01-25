Tickets on sale for regional dairy industry awards dinners

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 11:22

Excitement is building as activity steps up in the 2016/2017 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards. The awards, which oversee the Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year and Dairy Trainee of the Year competitions, received 424 entries prior to Christmas, and with preliminary judging about to get underway in many regions, entrants are focusing on ensuring they are as prepared as possible.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra Farm Source, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner Primary ITO.

Tickets go on sale from today to the awards dinners, where regional winners are announced. The regional winners go on to compete in the national competition, with those winners announced at a gala evening on May 6, at Sky City in Auckland. General Manager of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, Chris Keeping, says the regional awards dinners are always a night of celebration, and not just for the winners "The regional dinners not only focus on the regional winners and those in other categories, but provide another opportunity to meet, network and socialise with like-minded people who live and breathe the dairy industry."

"It’s also an opportunity for the volunteers and sponsors to be acknowledged. They provide invaluable support in so many ways to the entrants and the competition in general. Plus, it’s a chance for everyone to relax and have some fun!"

Tickets to the awards dinners held in the 11 different regions can be purchased online from January 25 at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.