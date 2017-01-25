Up to $4m available as part of Fifth Matauranga Capability Fund

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 15:15

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith and MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell have today opened a fifth round of the Te PÅ«naha Hihiko - Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund in which up to $4 million is available for successful projects.

"We are seeking proposals that strengthen connections between MÄori and the science and innovation system. This fund will continue to foster a greater understanding of how science and technology can contribute to the aspirations of MÄori organisations, for the benefit of New Zealand," says Mr Goldsmith.

"The government is investing in projects that contribute to the development of skilled people and organisations undertaking research that support the four themes of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Vision MÄtauranga policy."

The Vision MÄtauranga policy aims to unlock the science and innovation potential of MÄori knowledge, resources and people. It focuses on four themes:

- indigenous innovation - contributing to economic growth through distinctive science and innovation

- taiao/environment - achieving environmental sustainability through iwi and hapÅ« relationships with land and sea

- hauora/health - improving health and social wellbeing

- mÄtauranga - exploring indigenous knowledge and science and innovation.

"We know that MÄori success is New Zealand’s success and we have already seen innovative results that have wide reaching benefits from the programmes funded to date. Unlocking the science and innovation potential of MÄori knowledge, resources and people will have major economic, social and environmental benefits for New Zealand." Mr Flavell says.

A total of $3.97 million was invested in 33 new programmes through the fund in 2016, a substantial investment that recognises the value of MÄori participation in science and innovation.

"The Vision MÄtauranga Capability Fund is an important initiative in building deep-seated engagement on science and innovation with MÄori that can include traditional research organisations, CRIs, government agencies, communities and individuals. I look forward to hearing about the successful projects in due course," says Mr Goldsmith.

Applications are due to MBIE by 5 April 2017. Successful applicants will be announced in May 2017.

For more information, including the Call for Proposals, see: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/science-innovation/investment-funding/te-punaha-hihiko-vision-matauranga-capability-fund