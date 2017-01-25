Masonry facade subsidies welcomed by Chamber

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 16:44

Government and council subsidies for building owners to secure facades and parapets in case of earthquake are a welcome move, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"This work has to be done.

"We know that masonry facades and parapets can become lethal weapons in an earthquake, after 40 people died in Canterbury after unreinforced masonry collapsed, so the sooner this work is done then the safer the city’s streets will be.

"The 12-month deadline will be tight for some but we cannot afford to let this slide.

"With a 50 per cent subsidy, building owners will still take a hit, but there is no choice.

"We pride ourselves as a city worth living in and visiting and we must do everything we can to ensure we maintain that."