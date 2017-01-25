Clubware clocks up 1000 clients

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 21:33

Leading fitness centre management software Clubware is celebrating another milestone with confirmation of its 1000th client - Plus Fitness Margaret River.

Used in health and fitness clubs across Australasia and the United Kingdom, Clubware was designed and developed through valuable feedback from members of the fitness industry, and is considered the most user-friendly product of its kind on the market.

Nigel Miller, Franchisor, Plus Fitness says its Margaret River facility is its 143rd club to open - all utilise the fitness centre management software.

"Clubware offers a range of benefits - one feature we find particularly useful is the ability to easily manage our database, which is growing rapidly as we increase the number of communities we’re located in. In our experience, a ‘clean’ database is also a more profitable one and makes a huge difference for our franchisees and our members.

"The reporting aspect is another feature we rely heavily on, particularly given how closely we work with our franchisees. It enables us to cover various aspects - from people to productivity."

Miller adds: "We find Clubware support quick and reliable, which is beneficial for our head office team, franchises and members."

Originally launched in 2001 with a number of upgrades over the years, Clubware is distributed by Debitsuccess and PaySmart in Australasia, Debitsuccess in the United States, and DFC and Harlands in the United Kingdom. These companies are part of the Transaction Services Group, an international full service payment solutions provider.

Murray Barton, Product Director, Clubware says facilities like Plus Fitness benefit from the solution’s regular updates and improvements.

"Our team is constantly working on this software so we can continue to enhance the user experience and deliver features that make our clients’ business easier."

This ongoing development and improvement continues to build its popularity with clubs and associations outside the traditional health and fitness space, with a growing range of organisations finding its tools and features useful for running their administration.