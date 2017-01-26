Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Queenstown Lakes mayor welcomes UFB announcement

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:36

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said the expansion of UFB coverage to Wanaka and the Wakatipu Basin outside Queenstown would be welcomed by residents and businesses alike.

"I am delighted to see that several of our communities will benefit from ultra fast broadband sooner than we had hoped. Access to high speed data is crucial to businesses while our residents and the thousands of visitors also have expectations of improved connectivity.

Mayor Boult said the inclusion of Wanaka, Arrowtown, Lake Hayes Estate, Arthur’s Point, Jack’s Point and Lake Hawea meant that most of the resident population of the district would be able to access the improved service.

"It’s very pleasing to see the Government delivering on its promises of better broadband connectivity for people living outside the main centres."

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.