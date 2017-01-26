Queenstown Lakes mayor welcomes UFB announcement

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:36

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said the expansion of UFB coverage to Wanaka and the Wakatipu Basin outside Queenstown would be welcomed by residents and businesses alike.

"I am delighted to see that several of our communities will benefit from ultra fast broadband sooner than we had hoped. Access to high speed data is crucial to businesses while our residents and the thousands of visitors also have expectations of improved connectivity.

Mayor Boult said the inclusion of Wanaka, Arrowtown, Lake Hayes Estate, Arthur’s Point, Jack’s Point and Lake Hawea meant that most of the resident population of the district would be able to access the improved service.

"It’s very pleasing to see the Government delivering on its promises of better broadband connectivity for people living outside the main centres."