MyRepublic welcomes extended fibre roll out

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:38

Fibre Broadband Provider, MyRepublic has welcomed the announcement that the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) initiative will be extended to a further 151 towns including Amberley, Whangamata, Bluff and Muriwai under the UFB2 extension project.

MyRepublic MD, Vaughan Baker says the announcement will extend Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) coverage to 85 per cent of New Zealanders. Giving 423,000 more Kiwis access to fastest broadband, increasing productivity and boosting the economy, just as we’ve seen in Singapore through our nationwide gigabit fibre efforts there.

The announcement today in Amberley from Prime Minister Bill English and Communications Minister Simon Bridges said Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) will be extended to more than 151 additional towns, providing up to 85 per cent of New Zealanders with access to Fibre by the end of 2024.

Vaughan Baker says MyRepublic will offer unlimited fibre broadband plans to all x towns from launch, allowing customers to access download speeds of up to 950Mbps - ideal for gaming, streaming and business use. The broadband experience on the highest speed plans is truly transformative and I think it’s fantastic that New Zealander’s in towns such as Amberley will soon be on a par with Singapore.

"We want local businesses and consumers to be able to access Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) services to ensure more Kiwis can take advantage of the digital economy. We’re a creative nation and access to world leading UFB will allow more people to join the revolution - which ultimately will mean more jobs and economic growth."

"UFB technology is a nationally owned resource and MyRepublic wants it shared with as many businesses and individuals as possible to ensure everyone in New Zealand benefits from this fantastic national infrastructure," Baker says.