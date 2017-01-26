Save the TPPA - exporters

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:44

New Zealand exporters want to see every effort made to save the TPPA, says ExportNZ.

The New Zealand Trade Minister today said he would investigate with the 10 other TPPA partners the options for continuing to bring the deal to fruition.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says there’s strong support for New Zealand continuing to push for achieving the trade deal.

"Years of work towards a high quality trade deal should not be wasted. The partners who have worked so hard negotiating the deal to this point don’t want to go back to square one.

"Nor is there a lot of enthusiasm for simply negotiating more bilateral deals. In such deals, the larger, stronger partner is always the biggest winner. More partners have more strength in a fair multilateral deal.

"Having the same rules of engagement for several partners within a multilateral deal is far preferable and reduces the transaction and trading costs for all involved.

"We would urge the Trade Minister to push ahead with talks to save the TPPA."