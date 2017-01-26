Bell Gully competition team secures 'Elite' ranking for a 12th consecutive year

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 11:22

The Global Competition Review has awarded Bell Gully’s competition team an ‘Elite’ ranking in the GCR 100 global survey of the world’s leading competition law practices for a 12th consecutive year. The survey highlights the team’s role in guiding Cavalier Wool Holdings through the merger of its wool scouring operations with those of New Zealand Wool Services International, although they were the only two wool scouring businesses in New Zealand, and in spite of a third-party court challenge.

The team’s involvement in a number of major transactions was also a focus. Examples include the acquisition of Nuplex Industries by Allnex by way of scheme of arrangement, and Fletcher Building’s acquisition of road construction and maintenance business Higgins Group Holdings. The ‘Elite’ ranking in the specialist competition law publication comes shortly after Bell Gully’s competition practice was confirmed as having retained its ‘Band 1’ practice ranking in Chambers Asia Pacific 2017. The legal directory named five Bell Gully lawyers for their competition work in January, including a top tier ranking for practice leader Torrin Crowther, who has previously been included in the GCR’s "40 under 40" global survey of the top competition lawyers under the age of 40.