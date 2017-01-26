Mayor urges public to have their say on salmon farm location

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:18

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says the time has come to face up to the need to relocate some existing Marlborough Sounds salmon farms to better positions for the sake of the industry’s long term future and for the sake of the Sounds environment.

The Ministry of Primary Industries has called for public submissions on the suitability and sustainability of a series of potential options for relocating six existing farms in Queen Charlotte Sound/Totaranui and Pelorus Sound/Te Hoiere.

Mr Leggett is encouraging everyone with a stake in the Sounds to have their say during the consultation period.

"This is now the opportunity to express any views on the proposed new sites as well as a chance to ask questions. It’s important that all views are heard so good decisions can be made."

The Mayor is urging people to look at the background material, attend drop-in sessions and ask questions. The consultation document and timetable can be found at: http://www.mpi.govt.nz/news-and- resources/consultations/marlborough-salmon- relocation

Mr Leggett says the farms were set up many years ago when far less scientific knowledge was available and moving them from their low-flow sites so they can comply with today’s best practice guidelines was only sensible.

"The ultimate aim is for us is to be assured that the effect of salmon farming on our Sounds environment is being well managed. We want to see a strong, sustainable aquaculture industry which contributes to our local economy but we also want to protect the Sounds.

Getting farms into the right place is essential if we’re to meet both objectives."