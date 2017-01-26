Tourism spending strong in December 2016

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:59

The latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today show that tourism expenditure grew in most regions over the year to December 2016.

The fastest growing region was Nelson, which increased 15 per cent over the year to $340 million, followed by West Coast (up 13 per cent to $488 million) and Otago (up 12 per cent to $3.5 billion).

The earthquake on 14 November has had a limited overall impact on national tourism expenditure.

However, the earthquake made a significant impact on the total spend locally in North Canterbury, which includes Kaikoura and Hurunui Districts. This region saw a 28 per cent fall in tourism spending in December 2016 (to $27 million) compared with December 2015. International visitors' spending in North Canterbury fell 48 per cent in December 2016 (compared with December 2015), while domestic visitor spending fell 16 per cent over the same period.

Other regions in the South Island have recovered from the impact of the earthquakes in November, with international and domestic tourism spending at or higher than levels seen in December 2015.

View the full statistics from the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/monthly-regional-tourism-estimates