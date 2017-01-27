MBIE appoints new Chief Scientist

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 10:17

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has appointed University of Auckland’s Deputy Dean of Engineering, Margaret Hyland as its new Chief Scientist.

"We are delighted to announce Margaret’s appointment as Chief Scientist. This crucial leadership role will be important as we implement the National Statement of Science Investment, and will contribute to the deepening relationships between the Ministry and the science community," says Paul Stocks, Deputy Chief Executive Labour, Science and Enterprise.

Margaret, who is Professor of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Auckland, holds a PhD from the University of Western Ontario in Canada and has spent her career specialising in aluminium technology, and the chemistry and engineering of material surfaces. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineering and, in addition to her numerous teaching awards, she was the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Pickering Medal for excellence in technology by the Royal Society of New Zealand in 2015. Margaret was previously the Director of the Science for Technological Innovation National Science Challenge.

"As Chief Scientist, Margaret will provide science leadership, and work with teams providing advice on science systems, policy and investment. She will be tasked with building on the existing strategic direction of the science system, with a particular eye on the capability of the sector and opportunities going forward. She will also play a crucial role in ensuring that the sector’s expertise and intelligence are captured and communicated during the development of policy and investment plans," Paul says.

Margaret will be seconded to MBIE for 80% of her time for the next two years from February 1 2017.