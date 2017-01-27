International visitors drive accommodation rise

|
International visitors have again pushed up guest-night numbers, particularly for motels and hotels, Statistics NZ said today. National guest nights for October 2016 were 6.0 percent higher than in October 2015.
"All of the national rise in guest nights was from foreign visitors," business indicators manager Melissa McKenzie said. "Although domestic guest nights fell slightly, most other guest-night series are at record highs for an October month."
For October 2016, compared with October 2015:
International guest nights were up 17.0 percent, while domestic guest nights were down 0.6 percent.
North Island guest nights were up 6.5 percent, and South Island guest nights were up 5.3 percent.
Eleven of the 12 regional areas had more guest nights.
All four accommodation types had more guest nights.
The Accommodation Survey collects data for guests staying in hotels, motels, backpacker accommodation, and holiday parks in New Zealand each month. Private accommodation is excluded.
