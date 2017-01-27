Man fined $2500 for plumbing breach

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 13:21

Homeowners are being warned not to fall into the trap of using anyone who does not hold a current authorisation to conduct plumbing, gasfitting or drainlaying work.

Yesterday in the Auckland District Court, Vinod Maniam, was sentenced to a $2,500 fine for carrying out restricted plumbing work without a current authorisation.

Sanitary plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated industries in New Zealand, and it is illegal to do this restricted work unless authorised by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB).

The matter was reported to the PGDB by the Auckland City Council. It was discovered Mr Maniam submitted false information to the council suggesting he held a current practising licence when he undertook sanitary plumbing work converting a garage into a beauty salon. He has never qualified as a registered plumber and has never held a licence.

Martin Sawyers, Chief Executive for the PGDB said: "It is important for homeowners to know that work undertaken by unauthorised people not only risks their family’s health and safety-but may also invalidate their insurance policy."

"Your home has a complex network of pipes and fittings that mix high pressures, high temperatures, gas, electricity and many other high-risk hazards which are dangerous and potentially put you at risk if not handled correctly".

"To stay safe, call a professional and make sure they really are one-ask to sight their NZ Practicing Licence. Everyone authorised to undertake restricted sanitary plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work must carry their NZ Practicing Licence and are required to produce it when asked."

Backing its efforts to extinguish unlawful activity throughout local communities, the PGDB will be launching a new public awareness campaign broadcasting across a mix of NZ’s

free-to-air television channels and it commences during the first week of February.

The campaign is aimed at assisting homeowners when building or renovating to sort the pros from the cons and introduces the new photo licence that will be introduced for the 2017 licensing year.