New Qantas safety video to show best of Australia

Qantas has unveiled a new inflight safety video (opens in new window) featuring some of Australia’s most stunning landscapes and locations.

The new film is an evolution of the national carrier’s 2016 safety video, which had more than 90 million views across Qantas’ in-flight and social media platforms.

The 2017 production features everyday Australians in unique destinations across every state and territory, ranging from the Victorian ski fields to sand surfing at Queensland’s Moreton Island. It also features several cameo appearances, including a Bangarra dance performance overlooking Botany Bay, the crew from "Wild Oats XI" showing Sydney Harbour in all its glory, and designer Daniel Avakian on a Melbourne fashion runway.

Qantas will be using content from the video to promote the destinations it showcases for Australia’s key tourism markets.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the goal was to make the safety video engaging as well as informative.

"What we’ve found is that it’s a lot easier to grab people’s attention with something that’s interesting to watch," Mr Joyce said.

"We know the combination of beautiful landscapes and laid-back Aussie charm really cuts through. It’s also why this video doubles as a perfect tourism ad.

"Finding smart ways to reach new audiences is a priority for Qantas and the whole Australian tourism industry, and we’re looking forward to rolling the video out as part of our strategy to keep visitor numbers growing. We’re confident it’ll strike a chord with travellers from around the world, not to mention Australians thinking about holidaying at home."

Qantas worked with Tourism Australia and state tourism organisations to make the film across a 12 day period.

The new 3 minute video will begin screening across Qantas domestic and international flights from 1 February with numerous versions to accommodate eleven different languages, as well as the varying aircraft types across the Qantas Group fleet.

Background information on the destinations and people featured in the video:

St Kilda Pier VIC - The pair fishing is a local couple from Melbourne

Hunter Valley NSW - The balloon pilot operates tours over the Hunter Valley every day

Q1 Goldcoast QLD - Features one of the real window washers for Q1 tower

Docklands Melbourne VIC - Daniel Avakian is a real Australian fashion designer

Sydney Harbour NSW - The Wild Oats XI crew included owner of Wild Oats XI Bob Oatley and renowned skipper Mark Richards

Cape Banks NSW - The Artistic Director of Bangarra choreographed this piece specifically for the Qantas safety video

Kings Park Perth WA - The flower girl is the daughter of the MC for this wedding scene and they are a local Perth family. The two people playing the couple and many of the guests at the wedding are first year theatre students at the WA Academy of Performing Arts in Perth.

Field of Lights Uluru NT - Both people work at Uluru.

Mt Ainslie Canberra ACT - This couple is living in Canberra - he is a doctor and she is studying design at ANU.

Moreton Island QLD - A local Queensland father and son.

Darwin NT - The Fire Spinners are a local married couple who have a stand at the Mindel Beach Markets.

Hobart TAS - He is the only apple grower and seller at Salamanca Markets and has been doing so for 32 years.

Cape Hillsborough QLD - Sharon, the lady with the kangaroos on the beach, is a local from Cape Hillsborough Caravan Park. She was chosen as the kangaroos are familiar with her.

Mt Hotham VIC - The skier is a local champion from Mt Hotham

Barossa Valley SA - All participants in the Yalumba winery scene are Barossa Valley locals.

Port Lincoln SA - Qantas Link crew member Carmel lives in in Tununda and it is her partner dropping her off at the airport.