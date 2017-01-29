Spark broadband services restored, some mobile service issues still being experienced

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Sunday, 29 January, 2017

All Spark broadband services should now be fully restored following this morning’s outage.

Spark advises that as mobile services progressively restore following the outage, customers may still be experiencing intermittent and residual mobile connection issues. This is related to the large volume of devices auto-registering back onto the Spark mobile network. This issue may also be impacting some Spark mobile customers who were not experiencing issues early this morning.

We apologise again for these service interruptions. Our technical teams are working hard to completely restore mobile connectivity to all customers as soon as possible.

