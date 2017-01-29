Spark broadband services restored, some mobile service issues still being experienced

|
[ login or create an account ]
All Spark broadband services should now be fully restored following this morning’s outage.
Spark advises that as mobile services progressively restore following the outage, customers may still be experiencing intermittent and residual mobile connection issues. This is related to the large volume of devices auto-registering back onto the Spark mobile network. This issue may also be impacting some Spark mobile customers who were not experiencing issues early this morning.
We apologise again for these service interruptions. Our technical teams are working hard to completely restore mobile connectivity to all customers as soon as possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.