Spark mobile and broadband are now being restored

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 11:13

Statement from Spark

Impacted Spark mobile and broadband services are now being progressively restored following this morning’s outages.

From approximately 9.15am there were widespread outages intermittently impacting some mobile and broadband services in locations around the country. This impacted 263 of the approximately 1500 Spark mobile sites in New Zealand, those sites predominantly in the Auckland region. Broadband services were also impacted in other locations around the country.

Technical teams have been working hard on resolving the issues as a matter of urgency. The problem was identified as a hardware fault located in one of the core Spark network exchanges and a fix has been put in place. Most impacted services restored immediately, and others are progressively self-restoring.

Should customers not see services return to normal, we recommend they restart their broadband modem or mobile device.

We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.