CentrePort resumes normal container service

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 06:57

Regular container shipping is returning to Wellington, with weekly visits by a geared ship linking central region businesses with international markets.

From Sunday 12th February an ANL ship will visit the Port weekly to drop off and pick up containers with its own cranes.

Chief Executive Derek Nind said the port’s gantry cranes were made inoperable by the Kaikoura earthquake on 14 November last year. Work is underway to resume modified crane operations within four to six months.

"CentrePort understands that customers have faced significant challenges as a result of the disruption caused by the earthquake. That’s why we’ve worked closely with ANL on this initiative, which will make it easier for central region businesses to connect with international markets."

Noel Coom, General Manager of ANL New Zealand, said he expected the service to be well-utilised by central New Zealand shippers.

"We’re excited to be working with CentrePort on this initiative. By adapting our operations we are bringing regular container shipping in Wellington. We’ve already visited the Port since the earthquake, and this scheduled service will further meet the needs of central region businesses."

The service will connect Wellington shippers directly with Australia, and will provide an opportunity for them to connect with services between North America, North Asia, South East Asia and globally.

CentrePort’s key trades of ferries, fuel, logs, cars, and cruise ships continue to operate.