New role for Business HB to aid regional growth

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 11:57

Carolyn Neville Carolyn Neville Carolyn Neville Carolyn Neville

Carolyn Neville is Business Hawke’s Bay’s new marketing and operations manager.

Mrs Neville will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing initiatives and operational oversight for both BHB, the region’s business-led economic development agency, and the key local initiative, the Ahuriri-based Hawke’s Bay Business Hub.

The newly created position will allow BHB CEO Susan White to divest responsibility for the operational management of the Hawke’s Bay Business Hub, freeing her up to put more focus on leadership, relationships and strategy development.

Described as a unique role, Mrs White says Mrs Neville has shown she has a genuine passion for seeing business thrive and is adaptable to an ever-changing environment. She also has strong relationships with businesses, BHB stakeholders and other organisations resident at the Business Hub having almost completed a year-long contract with BHB. This involved undertaking a project to enhance business connectivity between Hawke’s Bay, the rest of New Zealand, and beyond.

Mrs Neville’s experience in both the private and public sectors, leadership of organisations such as the Napier i-SITE Visitor Centre, plus self-employment as the founder of an award-winning café and gallery, and as a business development and marketing consultant, means she is commercially focused. She understands business and has skills in both strategic development and hands on operational efficiency, which are prerequisites of the new role, says Mrs White.

Mrs Neville looks forward to working collaboratively with businesses, stakeholders and partners at the Hawke’s Bay Business Hub.