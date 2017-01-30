New trustees for Destination Marlborough

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 13:45

Gavin Rutherford, Kiwirail’s Head of Customer Engagement and Scenic Journeys has been appointed a Trustee on the Destination Marlborough Board. Gavin has been participating in Destination Marlborough Inc. Trust meetings since February 2016 when he was co-opted to join the Board. Gavin replaces Thomas Davis who resigned after six years service as a Trustee.

Also joining the Board as a co-opted Trustee is Picton businessman Rob Burn. Rob is a port agent for ISS McKay Shipping Ltd supporting cruise ships visiting Marlborough and with his wife Carolyn has owned and operated The Villa Backpackers Lodge since 1993.

Rob has strong links into the Picton business and tourism community, he is current Chair of Queen Charlotte Track Inc. and has served the Committee in various roles since 1994. He is currently Co-deputy Chair of Picton Smart and Connected and a member of both Picton Business Association and Marlborough Chamber of Commerce. Rob is a Past Commodore of the Queen Charlotte Yacht Club and a 2015 recipient of a Yachting New Zealand Award for Services to NZ Sailing.

Mayor John Leggett said "I am pleased to see the Trust continuing to attract high-calibre trustees capable of making a valuable contribution to the continued growth of Marlborough’s visitor economy. With visitors to the region now spending an average $1M a day it is clear just how important our visitor economy has become and how vital it is to have a professional governance structure in place to guide it."

Gavin Rutherford and Rob Burn join current Trustees Nigel Gould, Barbara Faulls, David Taylor, Jane Hunter and Brent Marshall.