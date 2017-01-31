Emirates launches new Early Bird fares with added incentives

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 10:56

Emirates has today made over 35 destinations in Europe, including its newest gateway, Zagreb in Croatia, even more attractive with the introduction of its latest Early Bird sale fares from New Zealand.

Early Bird Economy Class return fares to Europe are on sale from $1,549, and Business Class return fares start from $7,199 - including all taxes. The fare sale runs until March 6, for travel from February 6 to November 30, 2017. Terms and conditions apply.

Emirates is also providing the extra incentive of additional reward Miles under its Skywards frequent flyer programme, which is free to join. In taking advantage of the latest special fares, New Zealand travellers can register with Skywards and earn an additional 10,000 reward Miles in Economy Class and 15,000 Miles in Business Class. Customers simply register and book by March 31 for travel until June 15 2017 to receive the additional Miles.

Emirates offers four daily A380 services from Auckland as well as a daily Christchurch A380 service with direct connections in Dubai, to its attractive network of destinations across Europe and the United Kingdom.

"While many travellers still want to land in Europe at one of the major gateways, Emirates also offers the opportunity to fly to destinations with direct connections to river and sea cruises and land-touring start points outside of the main capitals, as well as taking advantage of rail-passes available through Emirates" said Emirates’ New Zealand regional manager, Chris Lethbridge. "The latest Early Bird fares provide the opportunity to reach any of these destination choices at very attractive fares."

Passengers travelling on Emirates’ 491-seat, double-decker A380 aircraft from New Zealand will enjoy spacious cabins and experience a peaceful journey in the world’s quietest long-range jet. They can use the onboard Wi-Fi; indulge in food prepared by international chefs, and be entertained by Emirates’ award-winning ice system which offers over 2,600 channels of inflight entertainment across all cabins.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Airbus A380 with 92 now in its fleet, and has carried over 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft since 2008.

So far, Emirates has introduced A380 services to 45 destinations across its network, with Johannesburg to be added in February; and Casablanca, Narita and Sao Paulo to be added in March.

Bookings can be made through www.emirates.com

z or freephone 0508 EMIRATES (0508 364 728), or through travel agents.