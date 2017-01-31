Kiwis have an extra helping of eating out

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 10:42

In the last decade, spending on eating out at restaurants has increased almost 57 percent, Statistics New Zealand said today.

For those wanting to dig into the facts about household spending, Statistics NZ has launched a new online tool. The interactive ‘household expenditure statistics visualisation’ lets users explore how much New Zealand’s household expenditure has changed over time.

Users can select years to compare, including the longest possible time-series comparison for the years ended June 2007 to 2016.

For example, users can see that from the year ended June 2007 to 2016, household expenditure on restaurant meals increased 56.9 percent.

Other results for the same period include:

Spending on insurance increased 60.3 percent and accounted for 4.6 percent of total gross expenditure in 2016.

Rental housing expenditure increased 67.2 percent and accounted for 7.6 percent of total gross expenditure in 2016.

Transport expenditure increased 49.6 percent.

Access the household expenditure statistics visualisation here.