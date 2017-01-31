Jason Judkins appointed CEO of Taylor Pass Honey Co

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:38

Taylor Pass Honey Co has appointed Jason Judkins to the newly-created role of Chief Executive Officer, effective from mid March 2017.

Judkins has recently stepped down as CEO of Yealands Wine Group after nine years at the helm, working alongside Peter Yealands. He has previously run his own consultancy business and has worked with KPMG across Asia and in New Zealand in a range of corporate finance roles. He holds a Masters of Management Degree from the University of Waikato.

Darren Clifford, founder and Managing Director of Taylor Pass Honey Co, said the Chief Executive role has been created to drive international growth.

"Since Taylor Pass Honey Co was founded in the early 2000s, the company has rapidly expanded and we see a fantastic opportunity to continue this growth. We’re very positive about the future of the New Zealand honey industry internationally and we have aspirations to grow our supply base, domestic and offshore markets and product range," Clifford said.

"Jason has a wealth of experience in growing brands in offshore markets and with his corporate finance background has also done a number of acquisitions. I’m tremendously excited about working with Jason to expand the business."

The opportunity to work with Darren Clifford and the Taylor Pass Honey Co team, as well as continuing to build on the outstanding growth the business has achieved in recent years, were key considerations in taking on the new role, said Judkins.

"I’m very much looking forward to the challenge of building a global brand in the honey industry. Taylor Pass Honey Co is already one of the biggest vertically-integrated honey operations in the South Island and there is very exciting potential for further growth. We will be targeting some significant goals as we look to take the business to the next level," he said.

Clifford will remain with Taylor Pass Honey Co as a director and shareholder and will take on the newly-created role of Executive Director.

Judkins will be based in Auckland and will spend his time between the Marlborough operations and international markets.