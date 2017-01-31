Good in the Hood extends funding to environmental groups

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 12:33

A good community can’t exist without a good environment so Z Energy is extending its Good in the Hood programme to fund groups working hard to keep our neighbourhoods clean, green and beautiful.

Every year during Good in the Hood, all of the more than 200 Z stations around New Zealand donate $5,000 to neighbourhood groups which help people, and now the environment, in the local area.

Since 2012 more than $4 million has gone to community groups and projects doing amazing work to make neighbourhoods thrive and this year a piece of that funding will, for the first time, go to those protecting and preserving the natural environment.

Z Chief Executive, Mike Bennetts, said Z was currently reviewing how it could best contribute to a more sustainable natural environment and it made sense to extend Good in the Hood to environmental groups in 2017.

"Every New Zealander, now and in the future, should be able to live and work in a clean, healthy and sustainable natural environment. This is a growing challenge for all of us to address, not least Z given the fuels that we sell contribute to climate change."

To ensure the needs of local people and the environment are addressed, Z’s team on the ground at each station will choose the four groups they’d like to get behind during Good in the Hood.

"Now we need groups that are helping the environment to take part in the application phase this February and tell us what good they could do to keep their hoods green with a little helping hand.

"Z is a Kiwi company committed to giving back to the neighbourhoods we operate in and giving back to the local environment is a part of this commitment," Mike said.

Locals will determine what percentage of the funding goes to each group by voting with an orange token every time they shop at Z during the month of May.

Environment groups and others can make their best pitch to their local Z stations online at z.co.nz/goodinthehood, with applications open from 1-28 February 2017.