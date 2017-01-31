Head above water when it comes to boatbuilding

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 14:01

The ability to meet the demands of a changing industry is the key to success for Sea Craft Ltd, manufacturers of Haines Hunter power boats, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Labelled one of New Zealand’s premier boating brands and industry favourites, the company was one of the first to pioneer fibreglass boat building in New Zealand.

Director of Haines Hunter, Lionel Sands says the success of the company is due to the highly skilled staff as well as the ability to meet the transforming market.

"Over the last 70 years, one of the key things we can acclaim is our ability to change to meet industry demands and embrace the latest technology advancements".

"Our focus at Haines Hunter is in the strength of construction, quality of design and quality of service across all our boat models, giving our customers complete peace of mind," says Sands.

The family-owned company was established in 1946 by Lionel’s father Yeomen ‘Sandy’ Sands after he returned from WW2 under the name Sea Craft Ltd. The company manufactured oars and clinker built boats of varying sizes.

Under the guidance of his father, Lionel worked on all facets of the business before gradually taking over in 1990 after Sandy’s passing.

The company moved from clinker boat building, to being one of the first companies in New Zealand to pioneer Fibreglass boat building, after Sandy sent two men over to California to learn the new processes in 1965.

It wasn’t until 1985 that Sea Craft purchased Haines Hunter NZ Ltd from the Australian parent company.

Under the New Zealand ownership, the company set about developing a range of boats suited to the New Zealand market and waters. The first models out of the new factory were the Haines Hunter SF700 followed by the SF535 and SF600 series, which still to this day are bench mark fibreglass boats in the industry.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the company though, firstly with the introduction of 20% sales tax on power boats in 1977 and then later in the 2000’s after a fire in the factory saw the loss of all their boat moulds. After Sandy’s passing in 1990, boat builder and former Americas Cup crewmember Denis Kendall entered the management team alongside Lionel, becoming a 50% shareholder in the company.

Today Haines Hunter makes 14 different models, employs 30 full time staff and has 10 resellers nationwide.

For the future of the boating industry, Sands sees a steady growth despite the challenges from overseas imports.

"The free trade agreement between China has impacted the industry in terms of the ability to import cheaper trailer boats into New Zealand. The Free Trade Agreement is not a level playing field in terms of compliance aspects, however, I think New Zealand consumers are sophisticated enough to know that imports may be cheaper, but they’re not as good quality," says Sands.

With 70 years’ experience mastering boats, the Haines Hunter brand is entrenched in the marine industry here in New Zealand and under Lionel’s and Denis’s guidance is set to continue.

"The ongoing commitment to new model development and the dedication to mastering boats for

New Zealand waters is a legacy Haines Hunter will continue to embrace."