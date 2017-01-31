Fertiliser Association welcomes new chief executive

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 16:39

Dr Power Dr Power Dr Power Dr Power

The Fertiliser Association of New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Vera Power to the role of Chief Executive, following the retirement of former Chief Executive, Dr Philip Mladenov, at the end of December.

"Dr Power has strong credentials in research relating to phosphorus use in farming systems, and more recently, links to water quality management and environmental protection - experience that is both highly valuable and highly relevant to her new role," says Chair of the Fertiliser Association Board, John Henderson.

Dr Power brings international experience in farm systems through applied research with Teagasc (the Agricultural Research Authority in Ireland), and more recently, government policy experience on both water and climate change with Ministry for the Environment. Dr Power understands the evolving demands on farmers to farm responsibly while operating in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

"We welcome Dr Power’s knowledge and experience to the Association, which will strengthen its position as an industry body supporting research and advocacy activities on behalf of our member companies and their farmer shareholders to provide for profitable farming within environmental limits," he says.

Fertiliser is vital to New Zealand agriculture, and the Association is highly active in helping primary industry meet the challenges of environmental sustainability faced by the agricultural sector.

"I am excited to take on the role of Chief Executive of the Fertiliser Association, which brings me back to my roots in research and support of responsible management for farm systems," says Dr Power.

"I look forward to being involved in the Association’s many initiatives that work to ensure consistent, reliable, science-based nutrient management advice is available, including working with the Nutrient Management Adviser Certification Programme, OVERSEER, national and regional policy groups and many other initiatives in the primary sector to advance improved nutrient use and management," she says.

"My first task will be to begin to meet with people across sector to better understand their perspective as they embrace the challenge of working to ensure productive farming within environmental limits."

The Fertiliser Association was founded over sixty years ago with a vision to advance technology in fertiliser production and use, and to promote and encourage responsible and scientifically-based nutrient management practices. It funds third party research, produces farmer-friendly, practical information on fertiliser use, including the Code of Practice for Nutrient Management, and advocates on behalf of the primary industry on central and regional government policy and regulation.

Dr Power will formally take up the role on the 13th of February and will join Executive Manager Greg Sneath and Administration Manager Louise Hargraves in the Wellington-based office of the Fertiliser Association.

"I look forward to continuing the proactive steps taken by New Zealand agriculture, and the fertiliser industry specifically, recognising that successful nutrient management is a key step to supporting a vibrant primary industry and economic growth within environmental limits," she says.